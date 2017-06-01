VCU Police implement regional traffic plan for high school graduations; VCU parking subscribers receive temporary assignments

The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department expects heavy traffic in downtown Richmond during local high school graduation ceremonies at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

Twenty-three high schools from Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and New Kent counties, along with St. Gertrude and ECPI, are hosting ceremonies between June 6 and June 17. Attendance for the ceremonies may range from 2,500 to more than 6,000.

While construction continues on the GRTC Pulse: Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Broad Street, VCU Police have collaborated with VCU Parking and Transportation, the City of Richmond, the Richmond Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation to develop a comprehensive, regional traffic plan to mitigate traffic impacts. (GRTC has issued a service alert ahead of graduations.)

“This year we have made adjustments to the regional traffic plan to accommodate construction and to maintain guests’ safety throughout each ceremony,” said VCU Police Lt. Jonathan Siok. “Keeping traffic moving efficiently, and making sure pedestrians are safe, are the primary goals.”

VCU Police, the Richmond Police Department and the Virginia State Police will have additional staffing to direct traffic at more than a dozen intersections, including those near Exit No. 76B (Belvidere Street) off Interstate 95 and along Belvidere and Broad streets west to Hermitage Road. Digital signage in the area will encourage local drivers to take alternate routes during peak travel times.

In addition, police will use traditional parking lanes along Broad Street, between Belvidere and Hermitage Road, as vehicular travel lanes from 6 a.m. on June 6 through midnight on June 17. No parking signs and towing enforcement will go into effect on the morning of June 6.

To ensure that more than 1,400 subscribers can park safely and with minimal impacts, VCU Parking & Transportation will be temporarily relocating VCU parking subscribers in the West Broad Street and Bowe Street decks between June 6 and June 15. Reciprocal parking will not be permitted in the West Broad Street Deck until June 18.

Blue, red, green and yellow parking passes, issued by area schools, will be required for guests parking on assigned parking decks at VCU. Parking subscribers should have received an email from VCU Parking & Transportation outlining temporary accommodations.

To view or download a map of routes, click here.

Parking information for VCU employees and guests attending graduation ceremonies at the Siegel Center:

West Broad Street Deck subscribers:

Between June 6 and June 15 , West Broad Street Deck subscribers will relocate to the West Cary Street Deck, located at 1101 W. Cary St., or the Jefferson Street Deck, located at 100 S. Jefferson St.



Bowe Street Deck subscribers:

Bowe Street Deck subscribers will relocate to the West Cary Street Deck, located at 1101 W. Cary St., or the Jefferson Street Deck, located at 100 S. Jefferson St.



West Main Street Deck subscribers:

West Main Street Deck subscribers are encouraged to park in the West Cary Street Deck, located at 1101 W. Cary St., the Henry Street Decks (East/West), located at 200-201 N. Henry St., or the Jefferson Street Deck, located at 100 S. Jefferson St., on June 6 , 13, 14 and 16.



UU/SP Lot subscribers:

UU and SP Lot subscribers can access the UU and SP Lots with a valid VCU permit.



Reciprocal parking:

Reciprocal parking will not be permitted on the West Broad Street Deck from June 6 to June 18 . MCV Campus subscribers who need reciprocal parking on the Monroe Park Campus may park on the West Cary Street Deck or Henry Street Decks (East/West) during this time.



To help ease the challenges of this relocation for subscribers, a dedicated shuttle service will operate from June 6 to June 9 and June 12 to June 15. Three shuttles will run on a continuous loop to and from the West Cary Street Deck and Jefferson Street Deck to on-campus locations during the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Shuttles will travel to and from these six locations:

West Cary Street Deck

Harrison and Main streets

Harrison and Franklin streets

Franklin and Shafer streets

Franklin and Laurel streets

Jefferson Street Deck

In the event a VCU parking subscriber needs transportation between the hours of 6:01 p.m. and 6:59 a.m., they can place a ride request through the RamSafe service by calling 828-SAFE (7233) or visiting ramsafe.vcu.edu. In the event a subscriber requires additional parking accommodations due to an impairment, please contact VCU Parking and Transportation directly at 828-PARK (7275).

The following information is for VCU employees who are attending graduation ceremonies at the Siegel Center and who will have red, blue, green or yellow parking passes issued by area schools:

Police advise graduating students, and their guests, to give themselves extra time for travel and parking. Pedestrians near the Siegel Center will have to use crosswalks, managed by police, as VCU will place safety fencing along Broad Street and side streets. Drivers can drop off guests with mobility impairments in front of the Siegel Center on Broad Street, near the intersection of Broad and North Harrison streets.

Doors at the Siegel Center will open one hour prior to the start of each ceremony. The Siegel Center is located at 1200 W. Broad St.

The West Broad Street Parking Deck is located at 1111 W. Broad St. Graduation guests with a blue parking pass should use this deck.

Police have established the following routes for arrivals to the Broad Street Deck:

Guests who are traveling along Belvidere Street onto Broad Street (westbound) will remain in the left travel lane. They will turn left onto Shafer or Harrison streets to enter the parking deck.

Guests who are traveling along Lombardy Street onto Broad Street (eastbound) will remain in the right travel lane. They will turn right onto Harrison or Shafer streets to enter the parking deck.

Guests who are traveling along Main Street onto Harrison Street (northbound) can enter on the Harrison Street side of the parking deck. (Please note that the northbound lane of Harrison Street will close at Grace Street while unloading from previous ceremonies).

Police have established the following routes for departures from the Broad Street Deck:

Guests departing from the Harrison Street side of the deck will be directed both south, and north, on Harrison Street. Southbound traffic will have the option of turning east or west on Grace Street or to continue south on Harrison Street. Northbound traffic can turn east or west on West Broad Street.

Guests departing from the Shafer Street side will be directed north on Shafer and then east on Broad Street.

The Bowe Street Deck is located at 609 Bowe St. Graduation guests with a red or green parking passes should use this deck.

Police have established the following routes for arrivals to the Bowe Street Deck:

Guests who are traveling along Belvidere Street onto Broad Street (westbound) will remain in the right travel lane. Guests will turn right onto Bowe Street to enter the parking deck.

Guests who are traveling along Lombardy onto Broad Street (eastbound) will remain in the left lane. Guests will turn left onto Bowe Street to enter the parking deck.

Police have established the following routes for departures from the Bowe Street Deck:

Guests will travel northbound on Bowe Street towards Leigh Street and can turn east or west on Leigh Street.

The UU Lot is located at 1200 W. Broad St. Graduation guests with a yellow parking pass should use this lot.

Guests traveling to the UU Lot will only be able to access the lot by traveling west on Broad Street and will exit onto Marshall Street.

For additional questions about traffic, parking and access, please call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196. LiveSafe users can also submit questions through the app. Police dispatchers monitor the non-emergency line and LiveSafe messages 24/7.

2017 SIEGEL CENTER GRADUATION SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 6 3 p.m., St. Gertrude Wednesday, June 7 10 a.m., Thomas Dale (Chesterfield) 2:30 p.m., Midlothian (Chesterfield) 7 p.m., James River (Chesterfield) Thursday, June 8 10 a.m., Monacan (Chesterfield) 2:30 p.m., Cosby (Chesterfield) 7 p.m., Manchester (Chesterfield) Friday, June 9 10 a.m., Meadowbrook (Chesterfield) 2:30 p.m., LC Bird (Chesterfield) 7 p.m., Clover Hill (Chesterfield) Saturday, June 10 10 a.m., ECPI Tuesday, June 13 11 a.m., Godwin (Henrico) 3 p.m., Deep Run (Henrico) 7 p.m., Freeman (Henrico) Wednesday, June 14 11 a.m., Glen Allen (Henrico) 3 p.m., Hermitage (Henrico) 7 p.m., Tucker (Henrico) Thursday, June 15 11 a.m., Highland Springs (Henrico) 3 p.m., Varina (Henrico) 7 p.m., Henrico (Henrico) Friday, June 16 7 p.m., New Kent (New Kent) Saturday, June 17 8:30 a.m., Lee Davis (Hanover) Noon, Hanover (Hanover) 3:30 p.m., Patrick Henry (Hanover) 7 p.m., Atlee (Hanover)

Subscribe for free to the VCU News email newsletter at http://newsletter.news.vcu.edu/ and receive a selection of stories, videos, photos, news clips and event listings in your inbox every Monday and Thursday.