VCU collaborates with city to make moving easier for off-campus students

Virginia Commonwealth University is collaborating with the City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works and the Clean City Commission to make it easier for students to move in and out of local rental properties.

On April 28, the DPW will place roll-off dumpsters in the Fan District neighborhood. Students will be able to use the containers to throw away trash and bulk items during the moving process.

DPW will place dumpsters at the following intersections for convenience:

Ryland and Grace streets

A map of dumpsters and donation locations is available online: http://bit.ly/VCUCleanGreen

Dumpsters will be available at these locations through May 19. The goal of the initiative, part of VCU’s annual Project Clean and Green Move, is to make sure students have ample opportunities to dispose of unwanted items and trash in an environmentally friendly way.

DPW is planning to offer dumpsters again at these locations from July 28 through Sept. 1.

Items such as couches, beds, tables and chairs should not be left in streets or alleyways. For bulk items that cannot be reused, students should call 311 to schedule a bulk pickup with the city.

For items that are reusable, students are encouraged to coordinate pickups with local agencies in Richmond. Students are also encouraged to donate smaller, reusable items, such as clothes, housewares and books, to area thrift stores or Goodwill, which has bins in all the residence halls and at VCU’s community engagement office at 1103 W. Marshall St.

Students can schedule pickups for furniture prior to moving by calling the following agencies in Richmond:

CARITAS at (804) 343-5008

Salvation Army at (804) 359-5554 Vietnam Veterans of America at (804) 358-8287



Failing to have a clean move-out may have financial consequences for students. Richmond’s Code of Ordinances addresses “unlawful accumulation,” which prohibits people from piling up discarded items in the street or alley that are not in containers provided by the city.

Landlords could get fined for the mess, and the costs may be passed on to students. Landlords may withhold a portion, or all, of a security deposit for individuals who fail to move out properly.

VCU students who have questions about Project Clean and Green Move can contact VCU’s Neighborhood Outreach Director Tito Luna at taluna@vcu.edu or VCU Police Department External Relations Officer Greg Felton at gfelton@vcu.edu.